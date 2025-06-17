iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 539,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 94,712 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 58,988 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,650,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,705,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

