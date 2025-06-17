Grove Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after buying an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,998 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,633,565,000 after acquiring an additional 961,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,416,000 after purchasing an additional 503,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

