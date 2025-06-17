Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $353,000 in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,047,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,893,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,684,000 after purchasing an additional 719,374 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,165,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,266,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of FEZ opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.06.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.