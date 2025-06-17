Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0939 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

