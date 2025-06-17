Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $788.94 and last traded at $799.17. 924,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,644,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $807.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $777.10 and a 200-day moving average of $801.77. The company has a market capitalization of $751.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 27,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $732,000. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

