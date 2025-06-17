Grove Trading 34.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Grove has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One Grove token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Grove has a total market cap of $343.46 thousand and $47.28 thousand worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Grove

Grove launched on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grove should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grove using one of the exchanges listed above.

