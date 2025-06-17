Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in May

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,038,400 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 783,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.7 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance
MIELF traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.63. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $22.10.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
