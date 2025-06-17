Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in May

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,038,400 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 783,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.7 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

MIELF traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.63. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.