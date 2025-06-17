Top Fertilizer Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 17th

Union Pacific, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, CSX, CF Industries, Norfolk Southern, Nutrien, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, market and distribute fertilizers—substances like nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium compounds—used to enhance soil fertility and boost crop yields. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the agricultural inputs sector, with performance driven by global crop demand, raw-material costs, and regulatory or environmental factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, reaching $221.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,132. The stock has a market cap of $132.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day moving average is $231.31.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,020,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,817,410. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.37. 4,185,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,209,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

NYSE:CF traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.01. 1,136,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,108. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.13. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.03. 361,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.46. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.18. 1,327,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE:CP traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.49. 588,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.85. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

