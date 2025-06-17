Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Kits Eyecare Stock Up 0.6%

OTCMKTS KTYCF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047. Kits Eyecare has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. It manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. The company operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

