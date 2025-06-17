Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Stock Price Up 10.7% – Here’s What Happened

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 225,452 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 134,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Northern Superior Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.02 million, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.29.

About Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company explores for silver and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

