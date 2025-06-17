Grove Bank & Trust Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE ORCL opened at $210.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $589.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $216.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.32.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

