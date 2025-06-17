Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the May 15th total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,498,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 0.2%

OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. 119,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Koninklijke KPN to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.