LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Trading 5.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 629,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,033,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LFMD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley raised LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $626.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $311,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,525,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,495,740.87. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 96,995 shares of company stock worth $866,372 in the last 90 days. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 17.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

