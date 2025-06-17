Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Trading Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $406.67 and last traded at $408.98. Approximately 224,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 219,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $388.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.29.

The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.18 and its 200 day moving average is $478.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.44%.

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $435,580. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

