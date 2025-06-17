LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Update

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the May 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.8 days.

LondonMetric Property Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of LNSPF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 2,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,343. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

