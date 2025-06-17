Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 143.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

