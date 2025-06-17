Oxford Technology VCT 4 (LON:OT4) Releases Earnings Results

Oxford Technology VCT 4 (LON:OT4 – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Oxford Technology VCT 4 Stock Performance
Shares of LON:OT4 remained flat at GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.60. Oxford Technology VCT 4 has a one year low of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 13 ($0.18). The stock has a market cap of £703,950.00, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.15.
About Oxford Technology VCT 4
