Demars Financial Group LLC Has $66.97 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $66,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VIG stock opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

