Copia Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Copia Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,140,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 3.4%
IBIT opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $63.70.
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
