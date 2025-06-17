CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,351,554.96. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,861 shares of company stock worth $104,770,558. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $479.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $491.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.89 and its 200-day moving average is $393.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

