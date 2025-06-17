Copia Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

