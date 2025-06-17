Bell Bank Sells 215 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bell Bank lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 202,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 58,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

