Stephens Consulting LLC Has $21.83 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.5% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 17.4%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

