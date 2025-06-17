Financial Freedom LLC Sells 4,218 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Financial Freedom LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 1.0% of Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
