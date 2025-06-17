Financial Freedom LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Freedom LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.6% of Financial Freedom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $249.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

