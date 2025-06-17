Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 297,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

