Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 432 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $78,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 96.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 256 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.83 per share, with a total value of $57,044.48. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,363.76. The trade was a 6.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $244.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.50. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $292.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. WD-40’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

