Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,221 shares during the quarter. MSA Safety accounts for 1.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.01% of MSA Safety worth $116,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,034,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,710,889.32. This trade represents a 45.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Stock Up 2.2%

MSA Safety stock opened at $165.77 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $127.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.79.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

About MSA Safety

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.