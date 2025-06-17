Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 1,355 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.9% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $66,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 1,202,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,925,000 after acquiring an additional 356,300 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 459,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,750,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of VEEV stock opened at $284.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.41 and a 52-week high of $291.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.74 and its 200 day moving average is $232.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $1,376,179. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.