OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) CEO Adam Comora Acquires 5,400 Shares of Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Comora purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $16,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,396.36. This trade represents a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Comora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Adam Comora purchased 100 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, Adam Comora acquired 2,600 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $7,956.00.

OPAL opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $556.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.22.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $85.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 578,209 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the first quarter valued at $683,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 503,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 195,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 76,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on OPAL Fuels from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

