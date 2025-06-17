CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $11 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $244,169,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,269,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.