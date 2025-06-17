Five Oceans Advisors Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.3% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 843,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 135,562 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,824.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 275,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 266,297 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

DFEM stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

