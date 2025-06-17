Five Oceans Advisors Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 84,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

