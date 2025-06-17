American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QGRO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,375,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,109,000 after purchasing an additional 132,971 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,168,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,524,000 after buying an additional 922,695 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 873,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,624,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,644,000.

Get American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $105.85 on Tuesday. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $109.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.12.

About American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.