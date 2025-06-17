500 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SEA by 464.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $158.31 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.38 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.11.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Arete Research upgraded SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.15.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

