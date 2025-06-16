Top Retail Stocks To Consider – June 16th

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, UnitedHealth Group, Adobe, and Micron Technology are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods directly to consumers—either through brick-and-mortar outlets, online platforms, or a combination of both. Because retail sales closely track consumer spending and economic confidence, investors often watch retail stocks as a barometer of broader economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.01. 56,399,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,669,818. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $177.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.88.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.95. 24,092,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,624,067. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.60. 18,672,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,086,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.21. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $3.86 on Monday, reaching $478.82. 7,981,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,485,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $480.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $428.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,336,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,316. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.32.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $398.73. 3,946,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,449. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.43. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $169.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,568,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,685,397. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.53. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.28.

