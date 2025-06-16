Promising Metaverse Stocks To Research – June 16th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, enable or profit from the metaverse—an immersive, interconnected virtual space accessed via augmented or virtual reality. These firms may produce hardware like VR/AR headsets, build 3D content platforms and digital asset marketplaces, or create software tools for virtual environments. By buying metaverse stocks, investors seek exposure to the growth potential of immersive digital worlds and related technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.59. The stock had a trading volume of 113,492,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,747,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, reaching $313.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,179. Accenture has a 1 year low of $275.01 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.14. The stock had a trading volume of 600,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,179. Globant has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day moving average is $159.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Recommended Stories