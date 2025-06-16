Best Blue Chip Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 16th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a track record of steady earnings, strong balance sheets and regular dividend payments. They tend to be industry leaders whose size and stability make them less volatile than smaller or less mature firms. The term “blue chip” comes from poker, where blue chips carry the highest value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of KRMN stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 328,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,243. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29. Karman has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.27. 19,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,285. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NTWK traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.87. 25,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $3.34.

