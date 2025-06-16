Top Industrial Stocks To Follow Today – June 16th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture and distribute goods and equipment used in construction, transportation, manufacturing and infrastructure. This sector includes firms that produce machinery, aerospace and defense products, construction materials and related support services. Because their revenues depend heavily on capital spending and economic activity, industrial stocks often move in tandem with the broader business cycle. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,173,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,645,783. Tesla has a one year low of $177.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,746,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,305,879. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 206.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.01 and a 200 day moving average of $209.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $4.00 on Monday, hitting $119.60. 11,635,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,681,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $157.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Read More