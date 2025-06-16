Promising Financial Stocks To Research – June 16th

Circle Internet Group, UnitedHealth Group, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies in the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, investment and brokerage houses, and payment processors—that generate revenue through lending, underwriting, asset management, insurance premiums, and fees. By buying these stocks, investors gain equity in firms whose profitability is closely tied to interest rates, credit demand and quality, economic cycles, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock traded up $22.31 on Monday, reaching $155.87. 28,790,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,261,539. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $165.60.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $306.05. 7,407,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,003,372. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $277.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.66 and its 200 day moving average is $472.32.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 55,273,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,242,092. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $57.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89.

