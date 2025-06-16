Short Interest in Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Decreases By 50.0%

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of KCLI stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.51. 2,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248. Kansas City Life Insurance has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend

About Kansas City Life Insurance

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -116.67%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

