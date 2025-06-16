Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 809 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $526.96 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $330.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.58 and its 200-day moving average is $502.73.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

