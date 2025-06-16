Mason & Associates Inc Purchases 616 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 69,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $271.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.89 and its 200-day moving average is $265.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

