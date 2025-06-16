Short Interest in Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Declines By 44.6%

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,000 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the May 15th total of 1,407,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 975.0 days.
HMSNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hammerson to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
