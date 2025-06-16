ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 23,120,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 61,128,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.4823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
