ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 23,120,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 61,128,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.4823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16,818.2% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,668,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $2,512,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

