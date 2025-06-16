Top Technology Stocks To Watch Today – June 16th

NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices, and Meta Platforms are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture, or distribute technology‐based goods and services—such as hardware, software, semiconductors, and internet platforms. Investors in technology stocks often seek growth potential, though these shares can exhibit higher volatility compared to more mature industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.12. 125,596,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,788,799. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $11.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.33. 74,616,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,560,200. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $19.87 on Monday, hitting $702.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,315,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,502,156. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $604.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Recommended Stories