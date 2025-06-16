Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 380,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 431,915 shares.The stock last traded at $122.72 and had previously closed at $120.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 235.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

