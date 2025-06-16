KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

KONE Oyj Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of KNYJY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.23. 10,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,967. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

