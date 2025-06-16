Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Expands By 75.0%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance

Shares of LDGYY stock remained flat at $16.74 during trading hours on Monday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, and managed network solutions.

