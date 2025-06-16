Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Expands By 75.0%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance
Shares of LDGYY stock remained flat at $16.74 during trading hours on Monday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35.
Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile
