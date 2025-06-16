MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 460.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of IBM opened at $276.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $167.50 and a 1 year high of $283.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

